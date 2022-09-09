Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 1,788 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DG. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 12.0% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 37,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 84,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,758,000 after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 154,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Dollar General by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DG opened at $247.41 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $248.17 and its 200-day moving average is $234.33. The firm has a market cap of $55.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.42.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.04. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dollar General news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total value of $10,781,983.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,175,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 280,422 shares of company stock valued at $67,506,787. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.46.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

