Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 3,233 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in DraftKings by 3.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in DraftKings by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,012,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,822,000 after acquiring an additional 35,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at $5,695,000. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Susquehanna increased their price target on DraftKings from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on DraftKings to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.12.

Shares of DKNG opened at $16.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.66. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $64.50.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

