Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 953 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 28,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 61,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 25,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FPE stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day moving average is $18.15. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $20.76.

