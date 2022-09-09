Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Holdings in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 210,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Culp were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CULP. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Culp by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,979 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in Culp by 16.7% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 140,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 20,061 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Culp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 549,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 12,541 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Culp by 4.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Culp by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 36,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan Lee Kelly bought 17,154 shares of Culp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $80,109.18. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,685.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CULP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Culp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Shares of Culp stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average of $6.04. Culp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $14.31. The company has a market cap of $56.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $56.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.97 million. Culp had a negative return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Culp, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

