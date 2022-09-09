Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the first quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 31,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ICE opened at $103.21 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.05 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.46%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

