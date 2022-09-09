Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. First Community Trust NA grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 127.4% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:PSX opened at $85.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.39. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $111.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.35 and a 200 day moving average of $88.20.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

