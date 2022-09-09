Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,931 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,698 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 480 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,597 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $445.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.12.

ADBE stock opened at $383.63 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $399.57 and its 200 day moving average is $412.33. The company has a market capitalization of $179.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

