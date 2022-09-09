Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 207.0% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Chubb by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB opened at $195.11 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $171.96 and a fifty-two week high of $218.99. The company has a market capitalization of $81.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.83.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

