Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $231,591,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 21,654.4% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,203 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,477,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,117,000 after purchasing an additional 584,624 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 624,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,835,000 after buying an additional 320,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Hershey by 30.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,168,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,044,000 after buying an additional 275,466 shares during the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.49, for a total transaction of $33,073.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,661.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.49, for a total transaction of $33,073.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,564,661.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $334,000.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,697,203.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 856,288 shares of company stock valued at $188,801,430. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE:HSY opened at $225.48 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $167.80 and a fifty-two week high of $234.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.64.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.