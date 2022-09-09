Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 4,000 Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 138,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCO. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 0.3% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,239,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Arcos Dorados by 577.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,050,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after acquiring an additional 895,621 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Arcos Dorados by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 994,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 845,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 109,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 825,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 261,516 shares during the last quarter. 35.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

Arcos Dorados Price Performance

Shares of ARCO opened at $7.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.37. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $8.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 52.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arcos Dorados

(Get Rating)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.