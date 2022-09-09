Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 650 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,269,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,810,434,000 after buying an additional 1,484,246 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,582,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,109 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,924,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,472,355,000 after purchasing an additional 421,129 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,910,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,368,472,000 after purchasing an additional 708,848 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,859,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,423,543,000 after purchasing an additional 138,933 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $168.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

