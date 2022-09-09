Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,004 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BG. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Bunge by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 7.1% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bunge by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

Bunge Stock Performance

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $96.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.72. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $75.19 and a one year high of $128.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). Bunge had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Bunge from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.

About Bunge

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.