Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 232.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

WRE opened at $20.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.40 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.87. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $19.21 and a 52 week high of $26.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 680.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on WRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

See Also

