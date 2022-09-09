Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $423,000. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 141,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,369,000 after buying an additional 13,589 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after buying an additional 49,851 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Paychex by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $125.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.14. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $106.55 and a one year high of $141.92.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,199 shares in the company, valued at $942,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,583.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.75.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

