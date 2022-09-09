Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Hooker Furnishings were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOFT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 39.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 3.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Management lifted its position in Hooker Furnishings by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 46,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 20,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Hooker Furnishings Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOFT opened at $14.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $177.39 million, a PE ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.37. Hooker Furnishings Co. has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $30.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hooker Furnishings ( NASDAQ:HOFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Hooker Furnishings had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $147.31 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Hooker Furnishings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hooker Furnishings

In other Hooker Furnishings news, Director Henry G. Williamson, Jr. bought 4,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.70 per share, for a total transaction of $66,332.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,219.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hooker Furnishings Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

