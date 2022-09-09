Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,566 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,475 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 599,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,339,000 after purchasing an additional 45,132 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 6.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 28.4% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 1,309.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 583,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,723,000 after acquiring an additional 542,242 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 486,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after acquiring an additional 62,199 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.79.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $22.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day moving average of $21.21. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $25.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

