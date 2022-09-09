Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.26 Million Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,346 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 7,017 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 288,764 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,720,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,228 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,207,000 after purchasing an additional 99,358 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2,437.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 53,445 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 51,339 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $68.91 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.57. The company has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 2.47.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Johnson Rice cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays set a $89.00 price objective on Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,311.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Devon Energy news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,311.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,472,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

