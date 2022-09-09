Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 13,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 281,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,524,000 after buying an additional 15,274 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 178.4% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $674,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW opened at $203.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $249.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.62.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

