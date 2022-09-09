Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in C. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Citigroup by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 71.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE C opened at $49.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.35 and its 200-day moving average is $51.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $96.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.44 and a 12-month high of $73.72.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

