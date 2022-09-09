Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADM. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 42.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $90.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.77. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $58.60 and a 12 month high of $98.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.60.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.42.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

