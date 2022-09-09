Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 46,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 6,633 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 45,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IEP opened at $50.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.10. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $58.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of -31.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.48). Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -493.82%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

