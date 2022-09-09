Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.63 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $52,720,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,826,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $47.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.10. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

