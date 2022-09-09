Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) by 199.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,426 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $532,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 542,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,091,000 after purchasing an additional 72,634 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 344,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 25,160 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 389,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,694,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Core Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of CLB stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $768.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.59. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $35.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average of $24.00.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $120.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Core Laboratories Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Further Reading

