Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,797 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,722 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Mesabi Trust were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSB. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,248 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Mesabi Trust by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Mesabi Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Mesabi Trust by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 20,750 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 34.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesabi Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

Mesabi Trust stock opened at $24.44 on Friday. Mesabi Trust has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $37.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.36. The stock has a market cap of $320.65 million, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Mesabi Trust Cuts Dividend

Mesabi Trust ( NYSE:MSB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The mining company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a return on equity of 215.75% and a net margin of 96.77%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Saturday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th.

About Mesabi Trust

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

