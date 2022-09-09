Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 151,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSLV. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 19.8% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,104,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,527 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,843,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,953,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 248.5% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 767,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after acquiring an additional 547,181 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 242.9% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 393,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 278,835 shares during the period.

PSLV stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $9.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.61.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

