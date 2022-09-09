Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 181 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AWK. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in American Water Works during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in American Water Works by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on AWK shares. Barclays dropped their target price on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $172.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.57.

American Water Works Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $154.52 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.45 and a twelve month high of $189.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.60 and its 200 day moving average is $153.11. The company has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.44.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.