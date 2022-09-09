Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 3,339 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 298,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 54,138 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 739,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,371,000 after acquiring an additional 190,756 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 242.1% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 75,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 53,400 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 327,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 845,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,991,000 after acquiring an additional 159,414 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

PHYS opened at $13.29 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $16.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.47.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

