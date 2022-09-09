Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 862 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 224.7% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,142,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,823,000 after purchasing an additional 790,505 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Clorox by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Clorox by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,444,000 after buying an additional 33,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Clorox to $129.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $129.83.

Clorox Stock Performance

Clorox Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $145.80 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $186.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 126.88%.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Featured Stories

