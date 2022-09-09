Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 88 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $15,319,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,818.9% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410,694 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 201,295.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,787,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,930 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,910 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,043.1% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,730,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,772 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $368.07 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $369.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $379.27.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.