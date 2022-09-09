Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CP. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Scotiabank lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

Shares of CP stock opened at $76.27 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $64.37 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The firm has a market cap of $70.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.148 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 25.76%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

