Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 2,229 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,236,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,798,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,694 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,290 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 41.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,822,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,320,000 after buying an additional 1,113,240 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 17.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,780,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,969,000 after buying an additional 1,004,262 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2,375.4% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 759,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,584,000 after buying an additional 728,728 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on FE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $41.03 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.65. The firm has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.44.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 63.41%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

