Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 2,337 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $966,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,349,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

CNP stock opened at $32.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.49. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $24.33 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.86.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.08.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

