Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 3,193 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSX. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $35,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $847,509.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,201.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $847,509.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,201.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,031,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,264 shares of company stock worth $2,401,673. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $42.71 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $47.49. The stock has a market cap of $61.06 billion, a PE ratio of 73.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.99.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.58%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BSX. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.55.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

