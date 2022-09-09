Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 455 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 8,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SONY opened at $74.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $73.05 and a 52 week high of $133.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.50 and a 200-day moving average of $89.69.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SONY. TheStreet lowered shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Macquarie upgraded Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

