Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 4,876 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,387 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 4,876 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HAL. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stephens cut their price target on Halliburton to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton to $46.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.53.

Halliburton Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $28.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.18 and its 200 day moving average is $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Halliburton has a one year low of $19.09 and a one year high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Halliburton Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.