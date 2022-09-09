Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes $1.31 Million Position in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 59,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Guess’ by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Stormborn Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guess’ during the 4th quarter worth about $4,475,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Guess’ by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 142,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Guess’ by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 48,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 17,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 288,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after acquiring an additional 172,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GES. StockNews.com downgraded Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Guess’ from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

GES opened at $16.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $969.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.90. Guess’, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $25.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Guess’ had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The business had revenue of $643.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Guess’, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.92%.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

