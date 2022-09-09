Moors & Cabot Inc. Trims Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 116.7% in the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 337.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 203.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the first quarter worth $41,000. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of BTI opened at $40.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $47.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.02.
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.
