Mosman Oil and Gas (LON:MSMN) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.06

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited (LON:MSMN – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.07 ($0.00). Mosman Oil and Gas shares last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00), with a volume of 183,489,686 shares changing hands.

Mosman Oil and Gas Stock Up 6.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.09. The firm has a market cap of £3.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56.

Mosman Oil and Gas Company Profile

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas projects in Australia and the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Amadeus Basin in central Australia; and owns interests in the Falcon, Stanley, Livingston, Winters-1, Winters-2, Greater Stanley, Galaxie, Arkoma, and Cinnabar oil and gas producing assets in the United States.

