M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on M&T Bank to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank to $188.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.71.

M&T Bank Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $187.90 on Friday. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $193.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.88.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 15.21 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Michael J. Todaro sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.83, for a total transaction of $198,271.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,439.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,656 shares of company stock worth $5,226,991. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 712.5% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

