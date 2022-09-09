M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MTB. TheStreet lowered shares of M&T Bank from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $198.71.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of MTB stock opened at $187.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.29.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 15.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.61%.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.28, for a total value of $883,369.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,808.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.28, for a total value of $883,369.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,808.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total transaction of $243,552.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,785 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,656 shares of company stock worth $5,226,991 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 118.8% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at $1,695,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

