MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €223.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €223.00 ($227.55) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MTX has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($234.69) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays set a €239.00 ($243.88) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €232.00 ($236.73) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €260.00 ($265.31) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €232.00 ($236.73) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of MTX opened at €170.30 ($173.78) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €183.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is €188.85. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of €159.40 ($162.65) and a twelve month high of €221.10 ($225.61).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

