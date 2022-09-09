Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) and Alpine 4 (NASDAQ:ALPP) Critical Analysis

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) and Alpine 4 (NASDAQ:ALPP – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Napco Security Technologies and Alpine 4, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Napco Security Technologies 0 0 5 0 3.00 Alpine 4 0 0 1 0 3.00

Napco Security Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.67%. Alpine 4 has a consensus target price of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 276.71%. Given Alpine 4’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alpine 4 is more favorable than Napco Security Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Napco Security Technologies 13.38% 15.19% 11.89% Alpine 4 -15.43% -19.71% -10.35%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Napco Security Technologies and Alpine 4’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Napco Security Technologies and Alpine 4’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Napco Security Technologies $143.59 million 7.84 $19.60 million $0.52 58.94 Alpine 4 $51.64 million 2.82 -$19.41 million N/A N/A

Napco Security Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Alpine 4.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.5% of Napco Security Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.4% of Alpine 4 shares are held by institutional investors. 21.2% of Napco Security Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Alpine 4 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Napco Security Technologies beats Alpine 4 on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks. The company's alarm systems include automatic communicators, cellular communication devices, control panels, combination control panels/digital communicators and digital keypad systems, fire alarm control panels, and area detectors; and video surveillance systems comprise video cameras, control panels, video monitors, or PCs. It also buys and resells various identification readers, video cameras, PC-based computers, and peripheral equipment for access control and video surveillance systems; offers school security products; and markets peripheral and related equipment manufactured by other companies. The company markets and sells its products primarily to independent distributors, dealers, and installers of security equipment. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, New York.

About Alpine 4

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. a technology holding company, provides electronic contract manufacturing solutions in the United States. The company also offers automotive technologies, including 6th Sense Auto, a connected car technology that provides various advantages to management, sales, finance, and service departments in the automotive dealership industry to enhance productivity, profitability, and customer retention; and BrakeActive, a safety device that enhances vehicle's third brake light's ability to reduce or prevent a rear-end collision. In addition, it designs, fabricates, and installs dust collectors, commercial ductwork, kitchen hoods, industrial ventilation systems, machine guards, architectural work, water furnaces, and other products, as well as offers specialized spiral ductwork. Further, the company provides logistics services for various industries, such as medical, consumer electronics, energy, and disaster relief; contract manufacturing services for dietary and nutritional supplements; international contracting, fabricator, and project management services; and geospatial and 3D data services for various industries, including construction, oil/gas, mining, and quarries. It also manufacturers and sells electronic components; and designs, manufactures, and distributes commercial LED lighting and electronics, such as televisions, mounting solutions, projectors and screens, audio equipment, digital signage, mobile audio and video systems, and various wire and connecting products. The company was formerly known as Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd. and changed its name to Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. in March 2021. Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

