NEC (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $39.91

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.91 and traded as low as $35.50. NEC shares last traded at $35.50, with a volume of 139 shares traded.

NEC Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.03 and its 200 day moving average is $39.91.

NEC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NEC Corporation operates as a provider of information and communication technology solutions in Japan and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Public Solutions, Public Infrastructure, Enterprise, Network Services, and Global. It provides systems integration services comprising systems implementation and consulting; maintenance and support services; outsourcing and cloud services; and system equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.