Necessity Retail REIT (NYSEARCA:RTL) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.57

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RTL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.57 and traded as low as $7.12. Necessity Retail REIT shares last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 472,513 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut Necessity Retail REIT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Necessity Retail REIT Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.57. The company has a market capitalization of $948.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.40.

Necessity Retail REIT Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Necessity Retail REIT

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Necessity Retail REIT’s payout ratio is -154.54%.

In other news, CFO Jason F. Doyle bought 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $49,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,809.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Necessity Retail REIT

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Necessity Retail REIT stock. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RTL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 74,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000. Amundi owned about 0.06% of Necessity Retail REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Necessity Retail REIT Company Profile

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.

