Netcall (LON:NET) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $70.72

Shares of Netcall plc (LON:NET – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 70.72 ($0.85) and traded as high as GBX 87.45 ($1.06). Netcall shares last traded at GBX 85.50 ($1.03), with a volume of 36,361 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netcall from GBX 110 ($1.33) to GBX 115 ($1.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Get Netcall alerts:

Netcall Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 84.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of £128.27 million and a P/E ratio of 8,550.00.

Netcall Company Profile

Netcall plc engages in the design, development, sale, and support of software products and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty Create, a low-code development platform for producing applications that automate and transform the business and customer experience; Liberty RPA, an AI-powered robotic process automation; Liberty Connect, a cloud messaging and bot platform; and Liberty Converse, an omnichannel contact center and customer engagement management solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netcall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netcall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.