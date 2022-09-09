Newmark Security (LON:NWT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.85

Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 29.85 ($0.36) and traded as high as GBX 35 ($0.42). Newmark Security shares last traded at GBX 34 ($0.41), with a volume of 2,064 shares changing hands.

Newmark Security Trading Up 1.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 30.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of £3.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50.

About Newmark Security

Newmark Security plc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic and physical security systems. It operates in two segments, People and Data Management, and Physical Security Solutions. The People and Data Management segment designs, manufactures, and distributes hardware and software access-control systems; and human capital management hardware for time-and-attendance, shop-floor data collection, and access control systems.

