Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 78.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 353,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,258,101 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Newmont were worth $28,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 353.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 14,188 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 304,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,848,000 after acquiring an additional 18,326 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 227,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after acquiring an additional 99,709 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 189,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $653,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,805,349.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $2,081,920. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $42.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.82 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.82. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $40.27 and a one year high of $86.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.67.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.10.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

