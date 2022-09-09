NEXE Innovations (OTCMKTS:NEXNF) Trading 2.6% Higher

NEXE Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEXNF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 9,756 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 18,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.30.
NEXE Innovations Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.
