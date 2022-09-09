NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Shares of NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Rating) fell 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.62 and last traded at $2.62. 9,581 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 35,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

NextPlat Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.25 and a current ratio of 15.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextPlat

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NextPlat stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. State Street Corp owned 0.23% of NextPlat at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextPlat Company Profile

NextPlat Corp, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile satellite services (MSS) solutions for satellite-enabled voice, data, personnel and asset tracking, machine-to-machine, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity services in the United States and internationally. It offers satellite communications products, which enable users to make voice calls, send and receive text messages and emails, and transmit GPS location coordinates virtually; GPS enabled emergency locator distress beacons that enables essential communication between customers, and search and rescue organizations during emergency situations and pinpoint locational information to search and rescue services; and SolarTrack, an IoT tracking device powered by the sun for tracking and monitoring anything that moves or remote asset used outdoors.

Further Reading

