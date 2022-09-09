Nichols (LON:NICL) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,269.16

Nichols plc (LON:NICL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,269.16 ($15.34) and traded as low as GBX 1,106 ($13.36). Nichols shares last traded at GBX 1,155 ($13.96), with a volume of 11,824 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,325 ($16.01) price target on shares of Nichols in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £421.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,171.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,269.16.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a GBX 12.40 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Nichols’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.39%.

In related news, insider Andrew Milne bought 1,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,184 ($14.31) per share, with a total value of £19,985.92 ($24,149.25).

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, Slurp, FRYST, DOUWE EGBERTS, and Sunkist brands.

