Nichols (LON:NICL) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,269.16

Nichols plc (LON:NICL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,269.16 ($15.34) and traded as low as GBX 1,106 ($13.36). Nichols shares last traded at GBX 1,155 ($13.96), with a volume of 11,824 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,325 ($16.01) price target on shares of Nichols in a research report on Friday, July 29th.
Nichols Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £421.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,171.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,269.16.
Nichols Cuts Dividend
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Andrew Milne bought 1,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,184 ($14.31) per share, with a total value of £19,985.92 ($24,149.25).
About Nichols
Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, Slurp, FRYST, DOUWE EGBERTS, and Sunkist brands.
